3-car crash on I-10 seriously injures 4 people

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A three-car crash on Interstate 10 seriously injured four people Saturday and blocked all eastbound lanes for several hours, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The people were injured when a GMC pickup truck driven by 45-year-old Isreal James Lokietek crashed into Van Eric Aguilar’s Chevrolet pickup truck, troopers said. Aguilar had stopped behind a Pontiac Grand Prix that had also stopped on the interstate, troopers said.

Lokietek’s truck forced Aguilar’s truck to crash into the Pontiac, troopers said.

Authorities have not said why the Pontiac, driven by 27-year-old Curtis Bo Burke, was stopped in the right lane.

Lokietek, as well as Auguilar and his passengers, Jason Dixon, 44, and Alison Hakes, 41, were seriously injured, troopers said.

Neither Burke nor his two passengers were injured, troopers said.

The crash blocked all eastbound lanes of I-10 west of U.S. 301 were closed for about three hours, troopers said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.