3 injured in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Two people suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on U.S. Highway 301 near County Road 218, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Jacob Brown, 19, of Green Cove Springs was driving north on U.S. 301 when crossed over the median and sideswiped a car driven by Joshua Kelsey, 44, of Starke.

Brown suffered serious injuries and Kelsey was listed in critical condition, troopers said.

Kelsey’s passenger, an 11-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

Troopers did not say why Brown crossed the median.



