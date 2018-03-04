3 injured in Downtown crash

Three people were injured Sunday in a crash on at the intersection of Bay and Broad streets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people were injured Sunday in a crash at the intersection of Broad and Bay streets, according to a News4Jax crew at the scene.

Fire Rescue crews used the jaws of life to pull three people from an SUV that collided with a pickup truck at the intersection.

The crash blocked the intersection for several hours while police investigated and crews cleaned up.

Both the cause of the crash or whether anyone was injured in the pickup truck were unknown.

News4Jax will update this story as more information is released.

