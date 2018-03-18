4 injured when car hits pickup truck on U.S. 17

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Three people were ejected when a pickup truck crossing U.S. 17 was struck by a car early Sunday morning north of Green Cove Springs, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident report said all three of the occupants of the pickup were taken to Orange Park Medical Center -- two in critical condition and one in serious. Troopers said none of the men in the pickup were wearing seat belts and investigators have not established with them driving at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car, Kevin Phillips, 25, of Fleming Island, was heading south on U.S. 17 when it struck the pickup pulling out of Health Road. He was also hospitalized in serious condition.

Troopers said the accident remains under investigation and charges are pending.

