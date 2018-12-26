4 killed in head-on crash in South Florida

LAKE PLACID, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol says four people died in a head-on crash Christmas Day on State Road 70 near Lake Placid.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins said in a news release that a man driving a Buick was in the wrong lane of traffic as he approached a curve on Tuesday afternoon. His vehicle collided with a vehicle that was traveling in the correct lane.

Troopers say the Buick flipped over into a ditch and caught on fire, killing the driver and female passenger. The driver of the other car and her 16-year-old passenger were also killed.

An investigation continues.

