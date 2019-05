JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multiple fire-rescue crews responded to a crash Wednesday afternoon with a report of five injured on Calvin Street at Lila Street, off Lem Turner Road.

A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said four children and one adult were hurt, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Drivers were urged to be careful while multiple JFRD vehicles were working in the area.

