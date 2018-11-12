5-year-old seriously injured in Fleming Island crash

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - A 5-year-old girl suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a crash on County Road 220 in Fleming Island, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an SUV turning onto eastbound 220 from Lakeshore Drive pulled out in front of a Jeep that was headed west on 220.

The girl, who was in the Jeep, was listed in critical but stable condition at Baptist Downtown Jacksonville. A 6-year-old boy in the Jeep and the Jeep's 31-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

The 59-year-old driver of the SUV also suffered minor injuries and will be cited for violating the right of way, troopers said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.