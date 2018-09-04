6-car crash blocks all lanes of I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A six-vehicle traffic crash has shut down all northbound lanes of I-295 just south of St. Johns Bluff.

Just after 6 a.m. the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted they were working a crash with injuries. One vehicle appeared to be on it's side blocking a lane.

You can expect heavy delays. When the lanes reopen this article will be updated.

Traffic alert....I295 northbound just south of St John’s Bluff...mva with about 6 cars involved.....crews are en route to access the situation....please be careful. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 4, 2018

