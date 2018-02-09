Matthews, Hart bridges both closed part of weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ongoing repairs to both the Matthews and Hart bridges will cause both to close this weekend, but not a the same time.

Crews are replacing parts of the deck on the Mathews Bridge in a short rehab project that began in January. It's expected to last under 60 days.

Repairs to the cables that hold up the concrete platform of the Hart Bridge began in 2016. The completion date was pushed back to early this year.

This weekend, all Westside lanes of the Matthews Bridge and one eastbound lane will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday morning. The Hart Bridge will be open as an alterative route.

Then the Hart Bridge will close at 7:30 a.m. Sunday and reopen at 7 p.m.

An FDOT spokesperson said the department works with contractors to make sure multiple bridges aren't closed at the same time in the same area.

