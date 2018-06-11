7 people hurt, 1 critical in crash on University Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All northbound lanes of University Boulevard at Kennerly Road were closed Monday following a crash that injured seven people, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

The circumstances surrounding how the crash happened were not immediately clear. At least one person was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, JFRD said.

News4Jax has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

