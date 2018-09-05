JSO: Man was 3.5 times legal limit in deadly crash with special needs van

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 62-year-old man was more than three times the legal limit and had marijuana in his system June 11 when he ran a red light and plowed his Toyota Tundra into a van carrying six special needs passengers, police said.

The crash was reported about 3:15 p.m. on University Boulevard at Kennerly Road.

The van, which was from R&R Loving Hands, a nonprofit that cares for individuals with disabilities, had been headed north on University Boulevard when Donald Gibson ran a red light at Kennerly Road and crashed into the van, police said.

The driver and six special needs passengers were taken to Memorial Hospital. Mark Cole, 59, died two days later, and Jeffrey Stark, 71, died a week later. Stark was blind and deaf.

A woman who was seriously injured needed surgery on her large and small intestines, police said.

Police said a blood test taken at the hospital showed Gibson's blood alcohol concentration was 0.287 and there was marijuana in his system.

Gibson has been charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter, one count of DUI with serious bodily injury and four counts of DUI with injury.

News4Jax checked Gibson's driving history and found only one previous ticket for careless driving last year.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.