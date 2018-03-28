76-year-old man dies after crash on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 76-year-old driver of a car turning into the Walmart on Beach Boulevard just east of Southside Boulevard on Tuesday morning died of his injuries, Jacksonville police said.

The passenger side of Larry Gilchrist's car was struck by an eastbound car sometime after 9 a.m. Gilchrist was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police have not released the name of the other driver or said which vehicle had the right of way.

The eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard were blocked while the wreck was investigated and cleared.

This was the 44th traffic fatally in Jacksonville in 2018.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.