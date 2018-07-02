AAA offering Tow 2 Go Program on July 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While the 4th of July is full of outdoor activities, fireworks, and family gatherings, the holiday has also become notorious for crashes and fatalities on the road, said AAA.

An increase in the number of drunk drivers on the road is just one reason for the trend.

In 2016, 188 people were killed in a crash involving at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher during the Independence Day holiday. This represents a 28 percent increase from the previous year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). “Celebrating our country’s independence is a wonderful tradition across our nation, but it’s important to remain responsible and safe throughout the holiday,” said Amy Stracke, managing director of traffic safety advocacy for AAA.

AAA is encouraging people that Tow 2 Go Program will be offered over the holiday to help keep drivers safe. The program is available from Tuesday, July 3, until 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 5. Tow to Go will:

give you a ride to a safe location within 10 miles

tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

it's Free and available to AAA members and non-members

The phone number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO. The company suggests storing the number in your phone so you don't have to search for it later.



