AAA offering Tow 2 Go for Super Bowl weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest drinking days of the year and that means safety on the road is a big concern after the game.

To promote safe driving, AAA and Budweiser are offering their free Tow 2 Go program all weekend long.

“Tow 2 Go is an effective way to promote the use of designated drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Adam Warrington, vice president of social responsibility for Anheuser-Busch.

The free program provides a ride to a safe location, within 10 miles for AAA members and non-members. It is available from Friday, Feb. 1, through 6 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 4.

The AAA tow truck will take both you and your car home.

Latest numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show more than 10,800 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes- that's nearly 30% of all fatal crashes.

To request a ride this weekend, call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

