AAA offers Tow to Go for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you celebrate too much during the long Memorial Day weekend, AAA is offering a way to get you and your car home safely with its Tow to Go program.

The auto club is teaming up with Budweiser to keep impaired drivers off the road by offering the program that helps people get home safely.

More Headlines

Tow to Go has safely removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and the Midwest since the program began in 1998, according to the Auto Club Safety Foundation.

“The Tow To Go program is an effective way to promote the use of designated drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Katja Zastrow, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roads safe.”

Tow to Go is available starting May 25 through 6 a.m. May 29 by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

All rides are confidential and limited to a safe location within 10 miles. The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and driver home.

Nearly 37 million people are expected to travel on the road this holiday, which is the highest number since 2005.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.