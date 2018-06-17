Top Local Stories
Elephant gets out of enclosure at Jacksonville Zoo for brief stroll
News
Jacksonville patrol cars crash into each other responding to call
News
Pedestrian hit and killed in St. Augustine by FHP trooper, police say
Traffic
Jacksonville's towers implode to dust in 12 seconds
Jacksonville
JSO : Man shot several times while driving pickup, crashes into fence
News
Two children killed, one injured at a mudding event in Georgia
Georgia
Orange Park man one of four killed in Arkansas train accident
News
Jacksonville police search for killer in shooting at Majestic Plaza Apartments
Crime
Homeowner where Sandalwood SWAT standoff happened in custody
News
Traffic
All lanes of Dunn Avenue at Braddock Rd. closed due to traffic crash
Posted: 5:06 PM, June 17, 2018
Updated: 5:08 PM, June 17, 2018
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
News Headlines
Elephant gets out of enclosure at Jacksonville Zoo for brief stroll
Jacksonville patrol cars crash into each other responding to call
Pedestrian hit and killed in St. Augustine by FHP trooper, police say
Jacksonville's towers implode to dust in 12 seconds
JSO : Man shot several times while driving pickup, crashes into fence