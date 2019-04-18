FHP: Semi-tractor trailer crashes on I-10 EB before SR-121

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All eastbound lanes of I-10 before SR-121 were blocked Thursday morning by an early morning crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a semi-tractor with a trailer attached ran off the roadway for reasons unknown. No injuries were reported but the crash blocked several lanes during the morning commute.

Some lanes began to reopen just before 8 a.m.

Drivers are urged to use CR-229 to US-90 eastbound as an alternate route through Macclenny. Track the delays on the interactive map below.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic.

