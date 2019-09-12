Arlington Expressway sidewalk project aims to improve safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Arlington Expressway North Service Road is getting a face-lift.

Work began last month on a project to add sidewalks and improve pedestrian access along the Arlington Expressway North Service Road from Arlington Road to Arlingwood Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The project includes intersection and sidewalk enhancements on Cesery Boulevard and Arlington Road bridges along the Arlington Expressway North Service Road. As part of the project, crews are constructing sidewalks, driveways, guardrails and handrails. They're also making improvements to intersections and bridges.

During construction, the eastbound lane of the Arlington Expressway North Service Road from Arlingwood Avenue to Arlington Road will be detoured. Westbound traffic will not be impacted by the construction. Overnight lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. are anticipated throughout construction.

JTA bus stop locations will remain in service but may be temporarily shifted to accommodate construction.

The $2.8 million project is set to be completed by fall 2020, FDOT said. Click here to learn more about the Arlington Expressway Sidewalk Improvement Project.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic.

