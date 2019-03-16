JFRD: 1 seriously injured in crash at Moncrief and Richardson roads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was seriously injured in a crash Friday night in Northwest Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. at Moncrief and Richardson roads.

JFRD said one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

There's no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the crash. News4Jax cameras at the scene appeared to show two pickup trucks were involved.

The intersection was closed for a short period of time.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

