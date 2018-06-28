2 injured in head-on collision, say Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two drivers were rushed to the hospital after a head-on collision on Thursday in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood.

The crash took place around 8 a.m. on Old Middleburg Road North near Wilson Boulevard.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the driver behind a black Lexus was attempting to pass the car in front when it collided with a black Chevy TrailBlazer.

Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department as well as JSO's Traffic Homicide unit were all called to the crash.

The Lexus driver was transported to Orange Park Medical with life-threatening injuries.

The Chevy driver was taken to UF Health with serious injuries, said Sgt. Domingo with the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.