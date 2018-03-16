At least 3 injured in Palm Coast crash involving motorcycles

PALM COAST, Fla. - At least one person is being airlifted from a crash involving several motorcycles and vehicles on U.S. 1 in Palm Coast, deputies said.

The crash at U.S. 1 and Matanzas Woods Parkway has shut down the southbound side of the highway.

A spokeswoman for the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said they were trying to clear the way for the air ambulance to land to take one patient to a hospital.

Two more patients were expected to be transported by ground ambulance.

She said there's no way of telling how long the crash could tie up traffic.

