TRAFFIC ALERT: Atlantic Blvd. in Atlantic Beach closed due to gas leak

Both directions shut down

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Atlantic Boulevard is closed in both directions east of the intracostal waterway due to a gas leak, the Atlantic Beach Police Department said. 

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Neptune Beach Police are also assisting. 

"Crews are responding to a broken gas line at Royal Palms Drive and Atlantic Boulevard.... be careful of heavy fire department presence in the area....expect delays," JFRD said in a tweet.

Please avoid the area. 

