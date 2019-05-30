TRAFFIC ALERT: Atlantic Blvd. in Atlantic Beach closed due to gas leak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Atlantic Boulevard is closed in both directions east of the intracostal waterway due to a gas leak, the Atlantic Beach Police Department said.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Neptune Beach Police are also assisting.

"Crews are responding to a broken gas line at Royal Palms Drive and Atlantic Boulevard.... be careful of heavy fire department presence in the area....expect delays," JFRD said in a tweet.

Please avoid the area.

Traffic Alert! Atlantic Blvd is closed in both directions east of the inter coastal due to a gas leak. @JFRDJAX @JSOPIO @NeptBchPolice are on scene with us. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/lKkYAIWS0C — Atlantic Beach PD (@AtlanticBeachPD) May 30, 2019

If you are in a business or residence near Royal Palm and Atlantic Blvd you are safe. Just stay inside until the all clear is given. — Atlantic Beach PD (@AtlanticBeachPD) May 30, 2019

