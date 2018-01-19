Atlantic Boulevard eastbound to be closed this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of the Overland Bridge project downtown, Atlantic Boulevard eastbound under Interstate 95 is scheduled to close from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Crews will be constructing new eastbound lanes.

Eastbound Atlantic Boulevard traffic will detour to Kings Avenue southbound to Philips Highway southbound to Emerson Street eastbound to Spring Park Road northbound to Atlantic Boulevard.

FDOT strives for safe construction zones. Travelers should stay alert and follow the posted speed limit through the construction zone. Motorists are encouraged to watch for additional signs.

Up-to-date lane closure information is available on the project website at www.i95overlandbridge.com. A project hotline number and email have been established to assist the public with questions and concerns: 904-491-2110 or info@overlandbridge95.com.

