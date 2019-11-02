Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run in North Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Traffic homicide detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Duval Road early Saturday morning that killed a bicyclist.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the victim was dead about 1:45 a.m. when officers arrived in the largely industrial area not far from Jacksonville International Airport. There were no witnesses on the scene, so police do not know exactly when it happened or have a description of the vehicle.

The victim's name was not released.

Anyone with any information that could help investigators is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

