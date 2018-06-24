Bicyclist hit by Hummer in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A bicyclist from Middleburg is in critical condition after a crash involving a Hummer in Orange Park.

The vehicle driven by Edward Pitts, 56, was traveling eastbound on Taylor Avenue at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, as the bicyclist was traveling southbound on Kingswood Avenue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man on the bicycle failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck in the intersection by the Hummer.

The bicyclist, 46, was transported to Orange Park Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

His name is not being released until his family can be notified.

No charges have been filed in the case.

