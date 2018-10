ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A bicyclist hit by a car early Friday evening near the St. Augustine Alligator Farm was seriously injured, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

The accident happened on Anastasia Boulevard at Red Cox Road. Police said an air ambulance was sent to transport the victim to the hospital.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.



