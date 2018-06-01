Bicyclist hit on Cassat Avenue dies from injuries, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 53-year-old bicyclist hit by a car on Cassat Avenue last month has died, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said Kenneth Hollis was riding a bicycle May 18 without lights on Cassat Avenue and crossed into the path of a vehicle. The driver was unable to avoid hitting Hollis, who was taken to the hospital at the time in stable condition, police said.

Investigators said Hollis died from his injuries May 31.

Hollis' death is the 75th reported traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year, according to JSO.

