Bicyclist struck by car on Philips Highway near Emerson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The northbound lanes of Philips Highway are closed just south of Emerson Street after what appears to be a crash involving a bicycle and a car. The vehicle has heavy damage to front end and a broken windshield. A mangled bicycle is lying nearby.

There is no word on the condition of the bicyclist or if the driver of the car was hurt.

Police have the scene blocked while they investigate the accident.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available and traffic conditions change.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.