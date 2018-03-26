Biggest intersection in Bunnell closed due to crash, fuel spill

BUNNELL, Fla. - An overturned fuel truck that spilled 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel Monday morning at the intersection of U.S. 1 and State Road 100 is causing a traffic headache in Bunnell.

Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Don Petito said the driver lost control for some reason and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver was transported to the hospital to be checked out, but is expected to be OK.

There were no injuries and no evacuations, but fuel that remained in the truck's tank continued to lead until the vehicle was uprighted.

VIDEO: Flagler County Fire Department records fuel leak

Officials said the road was damaged and will need to be repaired before the north side of the intersection can opened. Temporary asphalt work to traffic through should be completed by early afternoon. The Florida Department of Transportation will return later to make permanent repairs.

Some of the fuel spilled into storm drains which go to local waterways and canals, so they had to block that flow and clean up the water. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection and contractors were both at the scene. The fire chief said the trucking company will be billed for the cleanup.

Flagler County does not have its own hazardous materials team, so firefighters from St. Johns County were called to assist.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.