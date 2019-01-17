Blanding Boulevard widening underway in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A major road widening project is under way in Middleburg.

The Florida Department of Transportation is widening Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21) between Long Bay Road and Allie Murray Road -- not far from Middleburg High School.

There are many improvements planned for this project, which includes widening the road from four to six lanes.

There will also be a 4-foot-wide bike lane added in both directions, along with sidewalks.

The project is estimated to cost $19.1 million and finish up in Spring 2021. Weather could affect that completion date.

The DOT will update drivers with lane closures if they happen at: www.nflroads.com.

