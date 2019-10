ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two lanes of I-95 southbound were blocked for a while Saturday as crews responded to a car crash. Involved in the crash, a boat that came off its hitch. Florida Highway Patrol has not mentioned word of possible injuries.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.