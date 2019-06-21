Bridge of Lions to close overnight Sunday for maintenance

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The Bridge of Lions will be closed overnight Sunday and will reopen early Monday morning, the Florida Department of Transportation announced.

The bridge is being closed for routine maintenance at 8 p.m. Sunday and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

A sidewalk on one side of the bridge will remain open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

Drivers entering and leaving Anastasia Island will be able to use State Road 312 Bridge as an alternate route. Message boards will alert drivers of the closure and direct drivers to the detour.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.