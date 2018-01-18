Crashes on Intracoastal bridge shut down JTB in both directions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A car fire on the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge shut down eastbound lanes of J. Turner Butler Boulevard during rush hour traffic Thursday.

All lanes were closed while firefighters worked the crash, and traffic was backed up for miles to at least Kernan Boulevard.

A witness told News4Jax that officials were redirecting traffic back toward San Pablo Road from the bridge on the opposite ramp.

About 6:20 p.m. firefighters tweeted that a traffic accident on the westbound side of the bridge had closed all the lanes in that direction.

"Doesn’t look like any traffic is getting through at the moment," they said.



