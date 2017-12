JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A car left Interstate 10 Wednesday morning and landed on its roof in the eastbound median between Edgewood and McDuff avenues.

Two rescue units responded just before 10 a.m., but left quickly and the Florida Highway Patrol site did not indicate there are any injuries.

Because the activity is off the side of the highway, no lanes were blocked. The car was righted and towed off by 11:15 a.m.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.