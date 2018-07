JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A driver plowed into the Taste of Thai restaurant on University Boulevard near Terry Road on Monday afternoon.

One of the two men in the car told News4Jax that the brakes went out.

No one was injured.

The restaurant's manager said they will try to be open for dinner, but it might only be able to handle take-out orders while they clean up the dining room and begin repairs on the front wall and door.