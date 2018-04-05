JSO: Car slams into oil change store in Goodby's Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was transported to Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries in a crash in Goodby's Creek.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a car slammed into a building, Thursday morning.

The Take 5 Oil Change at the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Baymeadows Road was damaged after a car crashed into the store front.

The store was blocked off during the investigation around 3 a.m.

There were no other passengers in the car during the time of the crash, said Sgt. Hendley with JSO.

The manager of the store was on scene after he was notified of the crash. He tells News4Jax he'll be in touch with the supervisor to determine whether the store will be able to open today.

