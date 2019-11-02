Mathews Bridge cleared of disabled cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says disabled cars on the Mathews Bridge have been cleared and traffic flow is restored.

#JSO advising the Matthews Bridge has been cleared of disabled vehicles. Traffic flow restored in both lanes but traffic continues to be heavy. @CityofJax @JaxReady @JFRDJAX https://t.co/wWjvwdxRPf — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 2, 2019

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.