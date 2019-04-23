Crash blocks all lanes of I-95 at International Golf Parkway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A crash with injuries has blocked all lanes of I-95 northbound at International Golf Parkway. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol and deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office were all called to the wreck after a car ran off the highway. According to the sheriff's office, at least one person had non-life threatening injuries.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

