ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A crash with injuries blocked southbound lanes of U.S. 17 at Town Center Boulevard on Wednesday night, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it was called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear how severe the injuries were.

Drivers in the area were urged to take an alternate route.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.