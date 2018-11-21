Crash closes Main Street between State, Union for 4 hours, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A two-car crash on Main Street in Downtown Jacksonville shut down the road at the busy block from State to Union for four hours Wednesday.

Police said a man rand a red light and hit a vehicle in the intersection, sending one of the cars careening into the traffic light control box, which knocked out the lights.

The man was cited. The woman driving the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Main Street will be blocked until 2 p.m. as repairs are made, police said. An officer is directing traffic on State Street at the intersection.

