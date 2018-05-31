Crash closes NB Roosevelt Boulevard in front of Target

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard, in front of the Target store, are closed after a crash Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at least one person was injured in the wreck, which was reported just before 1:30 p.m. near Naval Station Jacksonville on the city's Westside.

There's no word yet on the extent of the injuries or the number of vehicles involved.

It's unclear when the road will reopen.

News4Jax will update this story as more details become available.

