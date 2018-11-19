Crash involving motorcycle leaves 1 seriously hurt, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Traffic homicide investigators were sent to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle that left one person seriously hurt Monday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened near the intersection of Duval Road and Dunn Avenue. JSO said the crash, which involved a vehicle and motorcycle, left someone with life-threatening injuries.

News4Jax has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

