Crash involving police cruiser on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A police cruiser from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was damaged in a crash on the Westside Monday morning.

The crash took place on the Collins Road ramp to I-295. News4Jax is working with JSO to find out if anyone was injured in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol also reported a second crash in the area around 7:10 a.m. The two separate crashes caused heavy delays for Monday morning commuters.

