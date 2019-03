JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash with injuries temporarily closed all westbound lanes of Atlantic Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard on Wednesday night during the evening rush hour.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., nearly all westbound lanes reopened. Multiple vehicles were said to be involved in the crash.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.