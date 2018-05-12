Several injured in crash on Beach Boulevard at Carmichael

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue officials say several people were injured in a crash on Beach Boulevard at the intersection of Carmichael Avenue just before 8:15 Saturday morning.

Jacksonville police blocked traffic around the crash for more than four hours before reopening all lanes of Beach Boulevard.

The crash involved an SUV and a pickup hauling a trailer loaded with lumber.

Witnesses said children are among the injured. A stroller could be seen in the back of the black SUV.

While the injuries appear serious and several people were rushed to the hospital, Jacksonville police said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Erica Whitten, who knows the driver of the SUV, said there were six people inside the vehicle when it collided with the pickup, including a newborn and three children.

"She's a friend of mine. She had four kids with her and her niece in the front," Whitten said.

Several witnesses said crashes happen at that intersection all the time. Whitten said it's so bad, she does her best to avoid it altogether.

"I don't even come from that way unless I absolutely have to. I've only lived in Jacksonville for three years, but for the month that I've been coming here, there have been three accidents. So three in a month is big" said Whitten.

Less than a month ago, Bill Weeks, 59, was on his bike when he was hit and killed while crossing Beach Boulevard at the same intersection.

There was a celebration of his life memorial service Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Whitten has a message for anyone driving on Beach Boulevard near Carmichael Avenue.

"Just pay attention and stay off your phone. People say, oh well, I have Bluetooth. That doesn't matter. Two seconds of looking at that screen on Bluetooth can kill somebody," said Whitten.

