JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three vehicles and a semi were involved in a violent crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 295 near the 103rd Street exit.

The crash temporarily shut down the highway, forcing drivers to get off on 103rd Street to detour around the crash.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

News4Jax will update when the Florida Highway Patrol releases its report on the crash.

