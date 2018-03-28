Crash with injuries causes gridlock on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash brought traffic heading northbound on the I-295 West Beltway near Old St. Augustine Road to a halt Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and the gridlock continued until about 3 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were injuries in the crash. It's unclear how severe they are. The left and center lanes were blocked.

Traffic was affected all the way back to the I-95 northbound merger onto I-295.

