Pedestrian hit by SUV after stealing beer, says JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene at E. State Street and N. Newnan Street, where deputies are investigating an accident that has resulted in life-threatening injuries.

News4JAX has learned a man was hit by a car after running into the street. We're told he was not in a crosswalk.

JSO says the man and his friend were trying to steal beer from the Family Dollar.

The man was taken to UF Health. His friend was taken into custody and charged with petit theft. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

All lanes of W. State Street are back open.

