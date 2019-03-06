Crews repair gas main leak at San Marco Boulevard & Hendricks Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The turn lane from southbound San Marco Boulevard onto southbound Hendricks Avenue was closed Wednesday afternoon to allow for crews to make repairs to a gas main leak, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

At last check, traffic was being detoured to the signalized intersection at Alford Place.

According to FDOT, the closure may extend into the evening rush hour, and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.

