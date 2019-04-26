Crosswalks, sidewalks to be added outside First Coast High

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New pedestrian safety measures, including crosswalks and sidewalks, are planned to be added this summer outside First Coast High School on Jacksonville’s Northside.

The city's plan comes months after a freshman student was hit by a pickup truck the morning of Jan. 18 while crossing Duval Station Road on his way to class. The teenage boy suffered a broken leg and was expected to recover.

After that incident, the city told News4Jax that it was studying pedestrian movements in the area of the school, located at the intersection of Duval Station and Starratt roads. The city completed a report that showed justification for installing marked pedestrian crossings.

That study and report by the city can be partially credited to First Coast High parent Tiffany Clark, who had city officials do a walk through with her one morning, giving them an idea of how bad traffic conditions were for students trying to cross the road.

In an email to Clark, city traffic engineer Christopher LeDew said, "We will be installing three crosswalks with Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons (RRFB’s) and sidewalks."

Students and parents have told News4Jax on multiple occasions that crosswalks are needed, as there currently aren’t any at either entrance of the school. One entrance is on Duval Station Road and the other is on Starratt Road.

The city also said in the email that the speed limits on both roads would be lowered from 45 mph to 40 mph.

Students told News4Jax on Friday that they think the crosswalks will help with safety, but they’re not sure lowering the speed limit will, saying, unfortunately, speeders will continue to speed.

"People are still going to speed," said 17-year-old Jarari Gilyard, a senior at First Coast High. "They drive fast regardless."

As of Friday afternoon, News4Jax was awaiting a response from the city on where exactly the three crosswalks will be located. But Duval County Public Schools confirmed in a statement that the school district is coordinating with the city to improve pedestrian safety in the area and will be installing sidewalks to lead from the new crosswalks to the school campus.

First Coast High School Principal Timothy Simmons issued the following statement:

We are so thankful to our incredibly engaged school community and the City of Jacksonville for working collaboratively to ensure that the paths our children use for school are safer."

According to the city, the work is scheduled to begin in the summer and should be completed by next school year.

